HELSINKI Dec 9 Changes in the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) must be made unanimously, or Finland will drop out, Finnish Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen told public broadcaster YLE on Friday.

"We will stick to this demand for unanimity," Urpilainen was quoted as saying on YLE website.

The Finnish parliament's influential Grand Committee said on Thursday the country could not accept a change to the EU's rule of unanimous decision-making without two-thirds of its own parliamentarians agreeing to the move. The opposition parties have said they would vote against such proposal. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)