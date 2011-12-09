HELSINKI Dec 9 Changes in the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM) must be made unanimously, or Finland
will drop out, Finnish Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen told
public broadcaster YLE on Friday.
"We will stick to this demand for unanimity," Urpilainen was
quoted as saying on YLE website.
The Finnish parliament's influential Grand Committee said on
Thursday the country could not accept a change to the EU's rule
of unanimous decision-making without two-thirds of its own
parliamentarians agreeing to the move. The opposition parties
have said they would vote against such proposal.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)