HELSINKI Nov 25 Finnish paper mills will
get a rare boost from lower costs once Russia enters the World
Trade Organisation and cuts its export duties on raw wood, the
Finnish business lobby said.
The Finnish paper industry, led by forest groups like Stora
Enso, UPM-Kymmene and Metsaliitto, had its
problems exacerbated as Russia hiked its wood tariffs a few
years ago, seeking to lure investment from foreign paper
companies on to its soil.
But now Russia, whose entry to the WTO is expected to come
into force in the first half of next year, is required to cut
its tariffs on raw birch and aspen by 75 percent and on spruce
and pine by a half -- enabling Finnish mills to cut wood costs.
"We have a strong need for raw material and this will be a
remarkable addition for the wood use in the industry," said Timo
Jaatinen, the head of Finnish Forest Industries Federation.
Russia, the eastern neighbour and earlier a key source of
wood for Finnish paper makers, started to increase its wood
export duties in 2006 from 2.5 euros per cubic meter, reaching
15 euros in 2008. Finnish imports slumped and the sector faced
extra annual costs of tens of millions of euros.
The Finnish industry has since announced closures of ten
paper and pulp mills and reduced overall production by nearly a
fifth in 2007-2010.
However, the remaining plants are eyeing importing Russian
birch, used to make office papers or other fine paper products.
"It is an excellent thing for the companies if it all goes
as planned. I believe the imports from Russia would increase by
some millions of cubic metres," said Katja Keitaanniemi, head of
research at Swedbank Finland. She added Stora Enso could benefit
the most.
The companies imported 12.3 million cubic metres of Russian
wood in 2008. The imports halved the following year and stood at
7.3 million in 2010. The sector's total wood usage last year was
62 million cubic metres.
The business body and analysts said the Russian imports
could climb back to earlier levels.
"The problem is that the companies have run down
their harvest organisations in Russia, so it will take a while
before they can start operating again," Jaatinen said.
Stora Enso spokeswoman said the company does not have plans
yet on what to do after the possible duty cut, but added it is
prepared to increase its Russian imports.
"But it is unlikely our imports would rise back to the
highest levels we had (in 2005)," spokeswoman Paivi Kauhanen
said.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)