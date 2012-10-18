HELSINKI Oct 18 The Finnish paper industry's
production and exports will fall 8-9 percent this year and is
unlikely to improve in 2013 as demand remains weak in
recession-hit Europe, the Finnish Forest Research Institute
(Metla) said in a report published on Thursday.
Finland is home and main production site for Europe's
biggest paper producers, UPM-Kymmene and Stora Enso
. The sector is also crucial for the country's economy
as the forest industry accounts for some 18 percent of total
exports.
Metla sees Finnish paper exports at 7.3 million tonnes for
this year and 2013, down from 8 million in 2011. Finnish paper
mills export some 60 percent of their product to EU countries,
with the rest going to a wide range of countries across the
globe.
The export unit price of Finnish paper is seen rising 4
percent this year due to mill closures but to show no
year-on-year change in 2013.
The euro zone debt crisis and broader economic recession has
exacerbated problems in the European paper industry that is
struggling with overcapacity and falling demand as consumers and
publishers shift from print to electronic media.
Meanwhile Finland's production and exports of pulp and
paperboard are likely to be stable next year with little change
from 2012, the report said. It forecast the sawn timber
industry's production would rise 2 percent in 2013 after falling
4 percent this year.
"We do not expect paper or paperboard demand to improve
until 2014," the report said.
