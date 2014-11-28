HELSINKI Nov 28 The Finnish Parliament on Friday narrowly approved a citizen's initiative to legalise same-sex marriage.

Gay couples in Finland have been able to enter into registered partnerships since 2002, but until now the country was the only one in the Nordic region to not allow same-sex marriage. Finland is now the 12th European state to do so. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Mark Heinrich)