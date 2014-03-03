(Adds data, analyst) By Sakari Suoninen HELSINKI, March 3 Finland's economy shrank 1.4 percent last year after the economy took another turn for the worse in the last three months of the year, led by falling private consumption and weak investments, data showed on Monday. Finland is one of only a handful of countries in the euro zone with a top triple-A credit rating, but weak European demand has hit its exports of paper, machines and ships while flagship companies like Nokia have been struggling. The weakness has spread also to other sectors, with private consumption and investments decreasing late last year. "The figures were quite dismal, with only public spending rising," Danske Bank economist Pasi Kuoppamaki said. "For this year, exports are the most likely way for return to growth, with main European markets expanding." In December, Danske Bank had tipped growth of 1.1 percent for 2014, but Kuoppamaki said that today's data is likely to result in a downward estimate. The data from Statistics Finland confirmed that last year was the second successive year of economic downturn in Finland. Finnish companies expect weak business conditions to persist in the first half of the year, a survey by the country's biggest business lobby showed on Wednesday. Although exports grew last year, they started shrinking again in the last quarter. The northernmost euro member state's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 0.3 percent in the last three months of the year from the previous quarter after flatlining in the July-September period, keeping Finland barely out of a technical recession. "Practically, we can say that the recession has lasted for two years," Pasi Kuoppamaki said. "Household confidence is not great and purchasing power is not increasing, so Finland will face a hard journey still this year." Analysts, however, took solace from the fact the drop for the fourth quarter was far smaller than that shown in the flash estimate published last month. It had shown 0.8 percent fall for the last quarter of the year. The statistics agency also said that public-sector deficit grew to 2.0 percent of GDP last year from 1.8 percent in 2012, but remained within the European Union's limit of below 3 percent. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)