HELSINKI, April 2 Finland cut its official growth forecast for this year to just 0.5 percent on Thursday and said it could face European Union censure as its debt levels risk breaching EU limits.

Finland's economy has contracted for three years in a row on the back of weak private consumption, problems in its mobile phone and paper industries and, more recently, turbulence in Russia, one of its main trading partners.

The finance ministry cut its growth forecast for this year from 0.9 percent, and projected growth of 1.4 percent in 2016 and 1.5 percent in 2017. In December, it predicted growth of 1.3 percent for 2016.

The weak economic performance will push public debt per GDP well above the EU limit of 60 percent in the coming years, the ministry estimated, while the general budget deficit will stay above the EU limit of 3 percent of GDP through 2017.

"If Finland is estimated to breach the deficit or debt rules, an excessive deficit procedure could be started this year," the ministry said, noting that the decision would be based on the EU Commission's own forecasts, due in May.

Under the excessive deficit procedure, the EU would, as a first step, propose policy measures and oversee their implementation.

