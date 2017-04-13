(Adds comment, background) HELSINKI, April 13 Finland's economy expanded 3.0 percent in February compared with the same month last year, the statistics office said on Thursday, adding to signs the economy is picking up pace after a decade of stagnation. Finnish economic output is still below levels prior to the financial crisis of 2008 as exports have been hit by a string of problems including the decline of Nokia's former phone business, high labour costs and a recession in neighbouring Russia. The Nordic euro zone economy's growth figure for January was revised up to 3.7 percent from an initial estimate of 2.4 percent. "These are very strong figures for January and February... If no new crises come in the world that would hamper our exports, the year may prove better than expected," said Pasi Kuoppamaki, economist at Danske Bank. The central bank expects economic growth to accelerate this year to 1.6 percent from 1.4 percent in 2016 on strong consumer confidence, recovering exports and investment. The statistics office also reported that inflation slowed to 0.8 percent in March from 1.2 percent in February and that the current account balance for February was 100 million euros in deficit. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Hugh Lawson)