* 2014 GDP seen flat vs previous view of 0.2 pct growth

* 2015 state revenues 500 mln euros less than anticipated -sources

* PM Stubb says government could add more debt (Updates GDP forecast, quotes)

By Jussi Rosendahl and Sakari Suoninen

HELSINKI, Aug 27 Finland said it now expects its economy to flatline this year, trimming a previous forecast for slight growth, and could take on more debt as the impact of the Ukraine crisis hampers its recovery.

Russia is one of Finland's biggest export markets and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has weakened the Russian economy and triggered tit-for-tat sanctions by Russia and the West is hurting the Finnish economy.

The government, which kicked off two days of budget talks on Wednesday, said it saw a flat gross domestic product (GDP) for 2014 and expected debt-to-GDP to break the EU limit of 60 percent during the next year, but declined to specify the updated forecasts further.

In June it had forecast GDP growth of 0.2 percent this year and 1.4 percent in 2015.

"The economic situation has deteriorated and will deteriorate further, which will have an impact on the budget decisions," Prime Minister Alexander Stubb told a news conference.

"Whether this will lead to taking more debt, that we will see tomorrow," he said.

Sources told Reuters earlier that the five-party government expects 2015 state revenues to be around 500 million euros ($660 million) less than previously anticipated.

The finance ministry earlier this month proposed a 4 billion euro central government deficit for 2015, down from an estimated 2014 gap of 7 billion euros.

Finland's GDP has yet to return to 2008 levels as the euro zone debt crisis, together with declines at the country's key industries -- mobile phones and paper -- cut its exports.

The Ukraine crisis is the latest headache for the economy, which pulled out of recession in the second quarter but only grew 0.1 percent from the previous quarter.

The government added that Russia's import ban on Western food products would only cut about 0.1 percent from Finland's GDP this year. However, economists say weak Russian consumer demand will hurt other Finnish exports.

The government has since 2011 agreed to cut spending and raise taxes by 7 billion euros to keep deficits in check and protect the economy's triple-A credit ratings. ($1 = 0.7587 euro) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl and Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Susan Fenton)