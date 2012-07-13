DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 21
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
HELSINKI, July 13 Finland's leaders dismissed a suggestion from within the prime minister's own party that the country should consider dropping its demand for Spain to provide collateral in return for its banking bailout.
The demand for guarantees by one of the euro zone's four AAA-rated countries is an outstanding issue hanging over a deal struck two weeks ago to take more aggressive action to fix the sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone.
One of the conditions for the Social Democrat party's participation in Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen's coalition government was that Finland demand collateral for loans to debt-burdened countries.
Jan Vapaavuori, the parliamentary leader of Katainen's National Coalition party, had questioned whether the country's hard line on the issue was doing it more harm than good.
"Is it so that because the collateral demand was written in the government programme, we fight tooth and nail to keep it without considering all the consequences it may have on Finland's international position," Vapaavuori said in an interview in Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat on Friday.
Prime Minister Katainen subsequently reiterated Finland must secure collateral for its portion of loans to Spain.
But Jutta Urpilainen, leader of the Social Democrats and also Finance Minister, demanded that the party clarify its stance, according to news agency STT. She is currently leading talks with Spain over the collateral.
Vapaavuori's opposite number at the Social Democrats, Jouni Backman, said the government would not have been formed without including the collateral demand in the agreed programme.
"If we will slip from that (programme), in additional to a European crisis we will soon also have a domestic government crisis," he said, responding in the paper to Vapaavuori's comments.
Finland has said it will not participate in the bloc's planned aid for Spanish banks unless it and Spain reach a deal. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Patrick Graham)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked outgoing central bank chief Agustin Carstens to stay at his post until November, according to a spokesman at the president's office.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)