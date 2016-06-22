BRIEF-Amir Efrati says reports 16.8 pct stake in Alcobra as of April 12
* Amir Efrati - on April 12, delivered notice to Alcobra to convene independent extraordinary general meeting of shareholders - SEC filing
HELSINKI, June 22 Position: Finland's Minister of Finance Incumbent: Petteri Orpo Date of Birth: November 3, 1969 Term: From June 2016. Next parliamentary election takes place in April 2019.
Key Facts:
* Orpo was elected in June as the new leader of Finland's co-ruling, conservative National Coalition Party in a vote which ousted Alexander Stubb from NCP's helm
* Consequently, Orpo also took over Stubb's role of finance minister in the three-party centre-right government
* In contrast to polyglot and outspoken Stubb, Orpo is seen as a careful consensus-seeker with little experience of international politics, but he is hoped to revive NCP's flagging support
* Orpo previously served as the government's interior minister and was hailed across the political spectrum for his handling of the migration crisis
* Following his nomination, Orpo said he was not pushing for any big changes in the government's programme
* He said his main challenge was to come up with growth-boosting measures at a time of austerity in the stagnant euro member economy
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl)
LISBON, April 12 The Portuguese state and the local unit of Spain's Santander have agreed to end years of litigation over 1.8 billion euros in public firms' swap contracts, and Santander will extend a long-term loan to Portugal for the companies to pay what they owe.