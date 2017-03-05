HELSINKI, March 5 Finnish foreign minister Timo Soini said on Sunday he would step down from the helm of his nationalist and eurosceptic Finns party in June, in a move which is seen challenging the future of the country's three-party government.

"I will not seek a new term from the party congress in June. It is time for something else," Soini wrote in a blog. "This was not an easy decision."

He said he would like to keep the role of foreign minister, but added that that is dependent on whether the party will continue in the government.

Soini, 54, co-founder of his party, helped the group rise from obscurity with a tough opposition to euro zone sovereign bailouts. But the party has seen its support drop after it joined the government for the first time in 2015. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)