(Deletes tipo in headline)

HELSINKI May 7 Finland's likely next prime minister Juha Sipila said on Thursday that his Centre Party plans to form a government coalition including eurosceptic The Finns Party, which wants a tougher line on eurozone bailouts and tighter immigration restrictions.

Sipila said the planned coalition, which would have 124 parliament seats out of 200, also includes centre-right National Coalition, led by previous prime minister, pro-EU Alexander Stubb.

"This was the best option. The biggest challenge is the economic situation. We need a strong coalition that is capable of planning reforms and implement those decisions," Sipila told a news conference. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Niklas Pollard)