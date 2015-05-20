HELSINKI May 20 Finland's likely new coalition government said on Wednesday it wants to cut spending and make structural reforms that would result in savings of about 10 billion euros ($11 billion) in total by 2030.

Finland's economy has contracted for three years in a row and has yet to return to 2008 output levels, lifting its public debt and budget deficit to levels that last week prompted a warning from the European Commission.

Centre Party leader Juha Sipila, the likely prime minister, told reporters that while his proposed three-party coalition remained undecided on the details of the cuts, the target level was clear.

"Basically the plan means that in 2019, the state and local government finances would still be slightly in deficit, while in 2021, at the latest, they would be balanced," he said.

A big chunk of the long-term savings is due to come from the health care system as well as local governments budgets.

The problems in the Finnish economy follow the decline of Nokia's phone business and its sale to Microsoft , as well as a slowdown in its major export markets - Europe and Russia.

The fast-ageing population is also a problem and the central bank has estimated annual economic growth at an average of 1 percent through 2030.

Finland's previous left-right coalition government was quarrelsome and failed to implement reforms.

The likely next government - the Centre Party, eurosceptic The Finns party and the pro-EU National Coalition party - will try to have a full government programme and ministers in place by the end of May, Sipila said. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Louise Ireland)