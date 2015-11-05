HELSINKI Nov 5 Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila said his centre-right government could collapse unless the coalition agrees on health care reform by Friday morning.

"It is very likely that I will go to meet the president tommorrow," Sipila told a news conference, referring to a government breakdown.

He said that if that happened, he would prefer not to have snap elections but to form a new government from the current parliament.

The reform is a key part of the government's plan to balance public finances. It aims to cut healthcare costs by 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) over the long term. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Andrew Roche)