HELSINKI, April 20 Finland's likely next prime minister, Centre Party leader Juha Sipila, said on Monday he had several options for forming a coalition, including a possible partnership with Eurosceptic party The Finns.

"The Finns party can take part in the government ... I have personal trust in (The Finns party leader Timo) Soini, this is a real option," he told reporters.

He said he planed to talk to all party leaders in the coming days and start coalition talks next week.

"The negotiations will not be easy," Sipila said. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)