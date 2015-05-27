HELSINKI May 27 Finland's incoming government on Wednesday picked Timo Soini, the leader of the eurosceptic and anti-immigrant The Finns party, as its new foreign and Europe minister.

Alexander Stubb, prime minister in the previous coalition, will be the new finance minister.

Soini, whose anti-bailout policy line spooked financial markets in the midst of the euro zone crisis, earlier this month said it would make sense for Greece to leave the euro bloc.

The coalition government, including prime minister Juha Sipila's Centre Party, The Finns Party and Stubb's centre-right National Coalition Party, struck a deal after weeks of negotiations and is expected to be nominated on Friday. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Toby Chopra)