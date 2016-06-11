LAPPEENRANTA, Finland, June 11 Finland's National Coalition Party voted on Saturday to replace Finance Minister Alexander Stubb as leader, hoping to revive flagging support for the centre-right group that is part of the government elected last year.

At a party congress, 441 delegates voted in favour of replacing Stubb with Interior Minister Petteri Orpo while 361 backed keeping him as NCP chief. As a result, Orpo is expected to become finance minister as well.

Stubb, who also served as prime minister in 2014-15, has faced growing criticism both for his party's poor showing in the polls and for compromises made in the three-party government. A polyglot, social media-savvy sportsman, Stubb has also drawn fire for his image and leadership style. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl Editing by Catherine Evans/Mark Heinrich)