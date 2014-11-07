UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HELSINKI Nov 7 The Finnish coalition government on Friday narrowly won parliament's vote of confidence with 97 votes against 94.
Opposition parties accused the government of failing to boost growth and protect jobs in an economy set to contract for the third consecutive year.
Finland's next general election is planned to take place in April. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts