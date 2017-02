HELSINKI Nov 1 A Greek referendum on the bailout deal would be a vote on its euro zone membership, a Finnish minister said on Tuesday.

"The situation is so tight that basically it would be a vote over their euro membership," Alexander Stubb, the Finnish minister of European affairs, said in a TV interview with broadcaster MTV3.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou on Monday called an unexpected referendum for his debt-laden country. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)