TAMPERE, Finland Aug 23 Finland's prime
minister stood by Finland's demand for collateral for its loans
to Greece despite worries that demands for similar treatment
from other euro zone countries risked delaying bailout aid to
Athens.
"Of course the Finland-Greece collateral deal cannot block
the (bailout) package, but in any case we demand that
collateral," Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen told Reuters on
Tuesday.
He said there could be some changes to the deal, however,
and Finland was still discussing the issue with other euro zone
countries.
Katainen also reiterated Finland's opposition to joint euro
zone bonds.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by John Stonestreet)