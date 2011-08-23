TAMPERE, Finland Aug 23 Finland's prime minister stood by Finland's demand for collateral for its loans to Greece despite worries that demands for similar treatment from other euro zone countries risked delaying bailout aid to Athens.

"Of course the Finland-Greece collateral deal cannot block the (bailout) package, but in any case we demand that collateral," Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen told Reuters on Tuesday.

He said there could be some changes to the deal, however, and Finland was still discussing the issue with other euro zone countries.

Katainen also reiterated Finland's opposition to joint euro zone bonds. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by John Stonestreet)