* PM Katainen ups the stakes in week-long dispute

* German minister backs Finnish case; Berlin demurs

* Dutch, Austrians, Slovaks also demanded collateral (Adds comments about leaving Greek bailout without collateral)

By Terhi Kinnunen

TAMPERE, Finland, Aug 23 Finland threatened on Tuesday to withdraw from the euro zone's bailout programme for Greece if it not granted security for its loans in the form of collateral, raising the stakes in a week-long row that has divided member states.

Asked whether AAA-rated Finland could drop out if its demand for collateral was denied, Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said: "yes."

"Of course the Finland-Greece collateral deal cannot block the (bailout) package, but in any case we demand that collateral," he told Reuters on Tuesday. "It is our parliament's decision that we demand it as a condition for us joining in."

Finland last week reached a bilateral agreement with Greece that secured collateral for its loans, sparking demands from Austria, the Netherlands and Slovakia for similar treatment, with both the Austrians and the Dutch criticising the deal.

Earlier on Tuesday a minister in Angela Merkel's conservative party propelled euro zone paymaster Germany into the debate by backing Finland's case -- a stance that Berlin was quick to distance itself from.

Katainen said there could be some changes to the deal, however, and Finland was still in discussions with other euro zone countries.

Though its share of the bailout package is only a tiny proportion of the total, Finland's punches above its weight because of its top-notch credit rating and the fact that its parliament is empowered to vote on funding issues.

Ratings agency Moody's warned on Monday that if a number of euro zone states sought collateral in exchange for aid, Greece's bailout payments might be delayed.

It also said it expected other euro zone states to block Finland's demands.

Katainen's National Coalition Party leads a pro-Europe government. But with opinion polls showing strong support for the eurosceptic True Finns, the main opposition party, the country's leaders are taking a hardline stance on the euro zone's debt crisis.

Katainen also reiterated Finland's opposition to joint euro zone bonds. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by John Stonestreet)