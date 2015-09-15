By Jussi Rosendahl
| HELSINKI, Sept 15
HELSINKI, Sept 15 On a sunny day on the Helsinki
seafront, sparks fly from steel welding at the bustling Arctech
shipyard, which seems insulated from Finland's economic
recession as it strives to meet an order book that stretches
into 2017.
The world's biggest manufacturer of icebreakers, or ships
that can navigate ice-covered waters, Arctech is poised to
benefit from an expected flurry of activity in the Arctic, which
is being reinforced by U.S. President Barack Obama's Arctic
push.
As climate change is melting sea ice and opening the Arctic
to more shipping, mining and oil drilling, icebreakers will
forge waterways for other ships, carry out rescue missions and
do stand-by duties for oil platforms in the region.
"We are getting inquiries from several countries who have
Arctic regions, or companies from such countries," said Esko
Mustamaki, Arctech's managing director, sitting in his office at
the vast shipyard as workers nearby still wearing helmets cycle
off for lunch breaks on the compound.
The yard is currently building six vessels, four for Russian
state-owned shipping company Sovcomflot and one each for the
Russian and Finnish transport ministries. One will be for Arctic
use and Mustamaki expects demand to grow.
"It is very possible that in the coming decades, there will
be a lot of activity in the (Arctic) region," Mustamaki said.
That should be good for business, but there is a cloud on
the horizon: the yard is now owned by Russia's state-owned
United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), which was added to a list
of U.S. sanctions against Russia last year in the wake of the
conflict in Ukraine.
The shipyard was once owned by Norwegian companies Kvaerner
and Aker Yards, and later by Korea's STX,
whose financial problems eventually prompted the deal with
Russia, completed last year.
So far Arctech has weathered the impact of sanctions but
they are making business more difficult.
Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, closed Arctech's
account last year due to U.S. sanctions. Mustamaki said the
shipyard has opened new bank accounts, declining to name the
banks. But accessing finance now takes more time.
"Banks have compliance rules that require more checks for us
now, so anything where we need banks takes time. But so far, it
hasn't affected our order intake," Mustamaki said.
"That could happen if a client would not want to do business
with us for that reason."
Shipping sources have said that U.S. and EU sanctions
against the company's Russian clients could complicate their
orders in the future.
ENERGY-EFFICIENT SHIPS
As the Arctic opens to tourism and oil drilling and spurs
more maritime traffic, the United States lags Russia's resources
in the region and President Obama said this month that it needs
to quickly acquire at least one new icebreaker.
While Russia has 40 icebreakers and another 11 planned or
under construction, the U.S. Coast Guard has three, only one of
which is a heavy duty vessel, the White House has said.
For Arctech, sanctions alone would rule out any business
with the U.S. government, putting potentially some of the
industry's most lucrative contracts in the next few years out of
reach.
Mustamaki, however, is sanguine, arguing that even without
sanctions, his company probably wouldn't win any U.S. orders
because the U.S. Jones Act requires that basically all American
vessels must be built in local shipyards - a law which he says
will force the United States to pay sky high prices for
icebreakers. A Congressional research service report has put the
cost of a new U.S. icebreaker at about $1 billion.
"That sounds like quite a lot. We are currently building an
icebreaker for the state of Finland for 123 million euros ($139
million)," said Mustamaki.
The Helsinki yard, founded in 1865 and renamed Arctech in
2010, has built 60 percent of all icebreakers operating in the
world - most used by Russia, including for offshore energy
production.
While standard shipbuilding has largely moved to Asia,
Arctech's is one of a few niche shipyards left in Europe. Its
competitors include Germany's Nordic Yards, Norway's Vard and
the Netherlands-based Damen.
The Finnish company is currently building more
energy-efficient ships able to operate in minus 35 degrees
Celsius and navigate through 1.5 meters of ice.
Its icebreaker under construction for the Finnish transport
ministry will be the world's first to use liquefied natural gas
as fuel, rather than relying on more polluting diesel.
"There are lots of details but no concrete list for building
an Arctic vessel, it's more about tacit knowledge," Mustamaki
said.
($1 = 0.8879 euros)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)