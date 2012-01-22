HELSINKI Jan 22 Pro-euro presidential candidate Sauli Niinisto grabbed the lead in Finland's first election round on Sunday, according to an early tally, showing voters prefered his stance despite their frustration over European bailouts.

Niinisto was the clear favourite with 40 percent of votes, and will likely face a run-off with anti-euro rival Paavo Vayrynen, who had 18 percent, according to an early count.

Final results were due around midnight (2200 GMT), and there is still a slight chance that third-place Pekka Haavisto of the Greens party may catch up to qualify for the Feb. 5 run-off.

Analysts have said a victory by Niinisto could ease pressure on the government to take a harder line against Brussels on the debt crisis. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Terhi Kinnunen)