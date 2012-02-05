HELSINKI Feb 5 Pro-Europe politician
Sauli Niinisto won Finland's presidency, according to an early
tally of Sunday's run-off election, showing voters want to keep
the country in the euro zone despite their misgivings over
European Union bailouts.
The former finance minister won the largely symbolic
leadership post with about 66 percent support, defeating another
pro-euro candidate, Pekka Haavisto of the Greens Party, an early
count showed. The two had beaten anti-euro candidates in an
earlier round.
As president, Niinisto will have little executive power
beyond military and foreign affairs but potentially has
influence over public opinion. A eurosceptic president may have
put pressure on the government to take a harder stand against EU
bailouts of debt-ridden member states.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Terhi Kinnunen)