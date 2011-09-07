HELSINKI, Sept 7 Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said the existence of a new, unofficial group within the European Union was posing a risk to fairness and democracy.

In one of his strongest statements against current European policymaking, Katainen said the euro zone had broken rules for too long and that bailouts should be the "extreme exception."

"The problem in the euro zone is too much debt. Another problem is that we have broken, and at least flexibly interpreted, our own rules for too long, which is why our decision-making suffers from a lack of confidence," he said in a speech.

Finland's government, led by Katainen's right-leaning National Coalition, is pro-Europe but has been demanding collateral as a condition for new loans to Greece. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Toby Chopra)