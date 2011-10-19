HELSINKI Oct 19 Finnish prime minister said he did not believe the EU summit on Sunday could reach powerful decisions to fix euro zone debt crisis.

"I don't believe that such solutions could be made on Sunday that would ... fix everything. But I'm certain that there will be decisions that point to right direction," Jyrki Katainen said in a TV interview with public broadcaster YLE shown on Wednesday.

"We live in a such a deep crisis that it can't be changed with one meeting, and that is why the expectations can be lowered a bit," he said.

Katainen's comment echo German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble's earlier warning against unrealistic summit expectations. [ID:nL5E7LH13T]

Dispute between France and Germany over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund is holding up negotiations, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday. [ID:nL5E7LJ3DK] (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)