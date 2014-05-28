HELSINKI May 28 The Finnish government should not try to balance its budget too quickly, which would risk cutting short a nascent economic recovery, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, adding that consolidation should focus on spending cuts.

Finland's economy has slowed or shrunk for two straight years, and most forecasters expect very slow growth for 2014.

To stave off ballooning deficits, the government agreed to cut spending and raise taxes by a total of about 7 billion euros ($9.5 billion) by 2018, much of it next year.

"A front-loaded fiscal adjustment, as is envisaged in the government's recent spending limits decision, could weaken the recovery," an IMF staff report for Finland said. "A better alternative would be to increase the pace of consolidation only as the economy strengthens, along with structural reforms to raise medium-term growth."

Budget consolidation should focus more on spending cuts than on raising taxes, the IMF report said, and the government should rapidly implement structural reforms. The outlook is still for a slow and fragile recovery.

The IMF repeated its forecast that Finland's gross domestic product would grow 0.3 percent this year and 1.1 percent next year.

Its five-party government, with its key ministers replaced, is due to hold talks next month regarding its last year in office. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Larry King)