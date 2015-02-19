(Adds detail, background)

HELSINKI Feb 19 Consumer prices in Finland fell in January in annual terms for the first time since January 2010, mainly due to a drop in oil and food prices, data showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index fell 0.2 percent from a year earlier, after rising 0.5 percent in December, Statistics Finland said. Between December and January, consumer prices decreased by 0.7 percent.

Finland's largest retailers recently announced wide cuts in food prices in a bid to counter weak demand.

The harmonized price index in January fell 0.1 percent year-on-year, compared to a preliminary fall of 0.6 percent in the whole euro zone.

The small Nordic economy is sluggish and has not yet returned to its 2008 output levels as exports have been weak, partly due to slow demand in European Union countries and Russia's economic slowdown.

The European Central Bank is set to start a trillion euro scheme next month to buy government bonds with newly printed money to ward off the risk of prolonged deflation in the euro zone and revive the economy.