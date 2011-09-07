HELSINKI, Sept 7 Euro zone countries could be steered towards stronger economic competitiveness with the threat of sanctions, Finland's prime minister said on Wednesday.

"(Competitiveness differences) should be discussed more by euro zone premiers, with added peer pressure. And possibly a new euro regulation could enable the use of sanctions here," Jyrki Katainen told reporters.

He also repeated it is possible Finland opts out of the second bailout package for Greece if its demand for collateral in exchange for loans to Athens does not work out. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Patrick Graham)