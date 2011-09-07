HELSINKI, Sept 7 Euro zone countries could be
steered towards stronger economic competitiveness with the
threat of sanctions, Finland's prime minister said on Wednesday.
"(Competitiveness differences) should be discussed more by
euro zone premiers, with added peer pressure. And possibly a new
euro regulation could enable the use of sanctions here," Jyrki
Katainen told reporters.
He also repeated it is possible Finland opts out of the
second bailout package for Greece if its demand for collateral
in exchange for loans to Athens does not work out.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Patrick Graham)