(Repeats for additional subscribers with no changes to text,
fixes format)
* Prime minister looking to overhaul Finnish economy
* Looks to new technology for growth after Nokia decline
* Aim is to build innovation hubs at universities
By Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, Feb 17 Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki
Katainen is determined to overhaul his economy, and cites
Israel's success as a "start-up" nation brimming with high-tech
innovation as his model.
With just 5.4 million people, a world-class education system
and an international mindset, Finland can be more nimble than
many of its competitors at a time when its industrial output is
in decline and productivity falling.
"We have to reinvent our country," Katainen told Reuters,
discussing Finland's tendency for 20-year economic cycles, the
end of the last marked by Nokia's decline after a
decade of global domination.
"The world market has changed. The products we have been
producing aren't sold that much any more," the 42-year-old said
in an interview last week.
Katainen is banking on several high-tech sectors, in at
least one of which Finland has already made a name for itself -
the gaming industry, where companies such as Rovio, the designer
of Angry Birds, are reknown.
The others are less colourfully consumer-oriented but no
less in demand: next-generation biofuels such as algae and
natural waste, technology around water use, and digital
development in the healthcare and welfare industries.
In broad terms, Katainen refers to it as green-tech and
clean-tech, industries the world will increasingly rely on as
populations rise, renewable energy becomes more important and
new levels of efficiency are demanded by businesses.
"Clean technology will be one of our main clusters which
will bring in lots of jobs and tax money," he says with the
conviction of a leader who knows Finnish growth will suffer if a
new direction and increased competitiveness cannot be found.
The country is already a leader in biofuels, and exports
some of its next-generation bio-energy products to the United
States, but is keen to ensure it stays ahead of the curve.
"A LOT LIKE ISRAEL"
Israel's success over the past two decades has in large part
been built on connecting venture capital with sharp young people
emerging from specialist military units with skills in
telecommunications, surveillance and technology.
The country has broken new ground in Internet security,
wireless communications and chip design, attracting investment
from global leaders such as Intel. It has more
companies listed on Nasdaq - 60 at last count - than any other
country outside the United States apart from China.
Asked if Finland is looking to achieve something similar,
both Katainen and his chief adviser nod in unison: "Yes, it's a
lot like Israel," says the prime minister.
Finland does not have the same military talent pool for its
entrepreneurship. But it has reformed its universities in recent
years, moving away from educating for professions such as law
and focusing on training in new technology.
"Universities are like magnets for entrepreneurial people
and venture capitalists," said Katainen. "It's the first time in
our history where research and entrepreneurship are shaking
hands and creating something new."
Over the past five years, he says, several universities have
become more like innovation hubs, and have attracted venture
capital from the United States and Russia, while also building
close links to small-and-medium-sized businesses.
"This will be a turning point in our economy in the longer
term," he said. "This is something really special."
While the bedrock may be there, Katainen also knows that
Finland cannot afford to waste any time. While it is a triple-A
rated economy, its competitiveness and productivity have been in
decline since early 2010 after Europe's debt crisis struck.
With big welfare costs - it has one of Europe's most
generous systems - and high taxes, cutting-edge technology may
be critical for the investment and jobs needed for growth.
(Additional reporting by Mike Peacock and Paul Taylor; Editing
by Louise Ireland)