HELSINKI, June 2 Finland's centre-right government on Thursday said it was ready to sweeten proposed labour reforms with tax cuts worth 315 million-515 million euros ($352 million-$575 million) next year if trade unions and business representatives approve the deal.

The proposed deal, aimed at creating 35,000 new jobs, is the centrepiece of government efforts to boost the stagnant economy. Last year, planned cuts in workers' benefits prompted strikes and demonstrations.

"We don't know if there will be an agreement, but if a comprehensive enough deal is reached, we will support the package with tax reductions," Prime Minister Juha Sipila told reporters.

A preliminary agreement was reached in March but talks between individual trade unions and business lobbies have stalled ahead of a Friday deadline to approve the package.

Only 44 percent of workers have so far agreed on the deal.

Sipila said the scale of tax breaks will depend on the deal's coverage: If 90 percent of workers come on board, the tax cuts would be worth 515 million euros.

He also said the government could cut more taxes in the following years depending on economic and labour developments.

The deal is aimed at increasing annual working hours, lowering holiday bonuses, freezing wages for a year and increasing pension contributions for workers while lowering them for employers.

It would also mark a gradual shift away from centralised wage-setting towards more company-level labour deals.

Talks between Finnish Metalworkers' Union and business representatives broke off earlier this week, but the participants said they would return to the table on Thursday.

The economy has struggled in recent years for reasons including high labour costs, the decline of Nokia's former phone business and a recession in neighbouring Russia.

The growth outlook remains muted and general government debt, which breached the EU limit of 60 percent last year, is set to increase further in the coming years.

"It is clear that the impact of this package on public finances would be negative for next year, but the dynamic impact which we will see in the following years is bigger," finance minister Alexander Stubb said.

In March, Finland lost its top-grade credit rating from Fitch Ratings. Moody's, which rates the economy triple A with a negative outlook, is due to review the rating on Friday. ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Editing by Hugh Lawson)