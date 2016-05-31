HELSINKI May 31 Labour reform talks between Finnish Metalworkers' Union and business representatives have broken off, putting the government-led deal at risk, news agency STT said on Tuesday.

Trade unions and business lobbies are due this week to agree on details of the framework deal which is calculated to yield 35,000 new jobs.

The pact is aimed at boosting the stagnant economy by increasing annual working hours, lowering holiday bonuses, freezing wages for a year and increasing pension contributions for workers while lowering them for employers.

According to STT, the metalworkers' talks broke off due to disagreements over increasing working hours. The union is the country's largest representing industrial workers. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Angus MacSwan)