HELSINKI Nov 25 Finland's main business lobby on Wednesday said it would end the country's long tradition of centralised wage-setting next year, arguing that independent agreements for sectors and companies would improve the prospects of the struggling economy.

The Finnish economy has shrunk for three years in a row and is now performing worse than any other in the euro zone, for reasons ranging from high labour costs to the decline in the handset business at the country's flagship company, Nokia, , and a recession in neighbouring Russia.

The Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) said trade unions, businesses and the government will continue ongoing talks on cutting labour unit costs and reaching a wage deal that will take effect in 2017. Starting in 2018, it wants the agreements to be decentralised.

"Sweden made the corresponding decision almost two decades ago, and that has well supported their economy," said Matti Alahuhta, the chairman at EK.

"After that, the aim is to move into a wage model driven by export sectors, similar to that in Sweden. The negotiations will be held by sector organisations and they will emphasize company level agreements."

The decision comes amid growing labour tensions. The government, led by former telecoms executive Juha Sipila, wants to cut benefits, such as public-sector holidays. An ongoing strike at the country's post office could spread to harbours next week.

SAK, the blue-collar trade union confederation, criticized EK's decision.

"It is questionable to throw away well-functioning tools in a constantly changing world. In a global economy, Finland would need a centralised, a sector-level and company-level agreeing system when required," SAK chairman Lauri Lyly said.

Finland has long used centralized agreements between the labour market's central organisations and the government. The agreements have usually also included tax adjustments and other policies.

The current agreement, reached in 2013, covers more than 90 percent of employees. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Larry King)