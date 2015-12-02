HELSINKI Dec 2 Talks between Finland's centre-right government and trade union groups on how to cut unit costs and boost export competitiveness in the recession-hit country ended on Wednesday without agreement, a union leader said.

The failure to agree on cuts means the government will go forward with its plan to implement mandatory legislation to reduce holidays, holiday bonuses and sickness benefits despite opposition from the unions.

"The talks have ended, there will be no deal. A bad thing," Sture Fjader, chairman of the Confederation of Unions for Professional and Managerial Staff in Finland, said on his Twitter account. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Catherine Evans)