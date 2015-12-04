HELSINKI Dec 4 Finland's prime minister on Friday ruled out restarting talks with trade unions on revamping working conditions, setting up a confrontation with labour leaders over measures to boost the recession-hit economy.

Talks over a "social contract" to cut unit costs and boost export competitiveness ended without agreement earlier this week, meaning the government was set would go forward with its plan to reduce holidays, holiday bonuses and sickness benefits despite opposition from the unions.

Prime Minister Juha Sipila, a former telecoms executive, met again on Friday with trade union and employers' representatives again, who have traded blame over the failure to reach an agreement. He concluded the talks were over for now.

"It is clear that there are no preconditions to continue negotiations over a social contract," he told reporters.

The government was still ready to listen to credible alternative propositions to the cuts if the unions and employers could come up with any, he added.

The cuts, due to come to the parliament in February, would be carried out via mandatory legislation, which has angered the unions that have traditionally had a strong say on Finnish labour legislation.

"We are opposed to every single proposal and will consider ways to use political pressure," said Matti Huutola, vice chairman at Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions SAK.

The failure to reach a common deal also means there will not be a renewed central wage agreement next year, which could have secured moderate, if any, pay increases ahead.

"Next year, the wage agreement round will be carried out by individual unions ... that will not be easy, and at worst, there will be restlessness," Huutola said.

The statistics office reported earlier on Friday that revised data showed the Finnish economy fell 0.5 percent in the third quarter from the second and is close to its fourth consecutive year of contraction. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Tom Heneghan)