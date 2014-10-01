(Changes dateline to Helsinki)
HELSINKI Oct 1 Plans to build a regional
liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in Finland will be
postponed indefinitely, officials at the country's economy
ministry said on Wednesday.
That means Russia will remain Finland's sole natural gas
supplier, at time when others in the European Union are seeking
to cut that reliance over the supply uncertainty created by the
crisis in Ukraine.
"It is regrettable that... the regional LNG solution will be
postponed," Esa Harmala, senior official at Finland's economy
ministry told Reuters.
Finland and Estonia have been negotiating a plan with the
European Commission to building two separate LNG terminals,
connected by a pipeline across the Gulf of Finland.
Estonian company Alexela Energy also said plans for
developing an LNG terminal in the Baltic state will be
postponed, Baltic news agency BNS reported.
Harmala said the European Commission was still keen in
supporting a gas pipeline connection between Finland and
Estonia.
Finnish gas utility Gasum said in a statement on Monday, the
partners have failed to agree on a commercially viable solution,
given the limits of available EU's support.
Gasum, which is 31 percent owned by Finnish utility Fortum
and 25 percent by Russian gas supplier Gazprom
, said it was still keen to develop its own LNG
terminal, but its capacity, size of investments and construction
terms would have to be revised.
"It is impossible to give any timeline now... We need to
look at the market again and to make further studies," Johanna
Lamminen, Gasum's chief executive, told Reuters.
Gasum has planned to build an LNG terminal in Inkoo,
southern Finland, with a capacity to supply 1-2 billion cubic
metres (bcm) of gas per year starting from 2019.
It imported 3.1 bcm of gas from Russia in 2013.
While the Ukraine conflict has provoked the worst crisis in
East-West relations since the Cold War and deepened fears over
possible disruptions of Russian gas supplies to Europe, Lamminen
said she was not concerned.
"Russia has been delivering gas to Finland for the last 40
years, and there have been no problems... We are not concerned
about that," she said.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Jussi Rosendahl, editing by
William Hardy)