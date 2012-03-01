HELSINKI, March 1 Finland is set to buy Lockheed Martin cruise missiles for 178.5 million euros ($238.8 million), the country's defence ministry said on Thursday.

The deal for the AGM-158 JASSM missiles includes the actual weapons as well as software and training. Payment will be spread over six years, the ministry said.

The U.S. Congress and Department of Defense approved the deal in November, it said. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by David Holmes)