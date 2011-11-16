(Corrects third paragraph to say Moventas, not subsidiaries,
HELSINKI Nov 15 Finnish wind turbine and
industrial gear maker Moventas said UK-based private-equity firm
Clyde Blowers had agreed to buy it for 100 million euros ($136
million).
Clyde Blowers was not immediately available for comment.
Moventas filed for bankruptcy earlier this year due to weak
wind power gear demand and overcapacity, while two of its
subsidiaries went into corporate restructuring.
Moventas Chief Executive Jukka Jaamaa said the company was
seeking to reorganise its production in Finland and might cut up
to 120 jobs. The company is also considering transferring some
of its production to Asia.
He said the company's net sales would fall this year from
last year's 193 million euros, though he saw sales growing again
in 2012.
"We have new customers for wind power gear and binding
orders for the second half of next year," Jaamaa told Reuters.
Clyde Blowers already owns David Brown Gear Systems, which
also makes industrial gear and drive systems. CEO Jaamaa said
the companies will seek synergies, although there are no plans
to merge the two yet.
The Finnish company supplies equipment for turbine makers
such as Vestas Wind Systems, REpower and
General Electric, as well as various Indian
manufacturers.
Its competitors include Winergy, owned by Siemens,
as well as Hansen Transmission and Bosch Rexroth, part
of Germany's Robert Bosch.
