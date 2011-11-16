(Corrects third paragraph to say Moventas, not subsidiaries,
filed for bankruptcy, and corrects number of planned job cuts in
4th para.)
* Clyde Blowers to buy Moventas for 100 mln euros
* Moventas CEO says net sales to fall this year, grow in
2012
* Considering transferring some of production to Asia
HELSINKI, Nov 15 Finnish wind turbine and
industrial gear maker Moventas is being bought by UK-based
private-equity firm Clyde Blowers for 100 million euros ($136
million), the companies said on Tuesday.
"Moventas has got very strong product capability and
excellent manufacturing capabilities. We think Moventas is
actually well positioned to grow in these global markets," Clyde
Blowers Capital's partner Douglas Hawkins told Reuters.
Moventas filed for bankruptcy earlier this year
due to weak wind power gear demand and overcapacity, while two
of its subsidiaries went into corporate restructuring.
Moventas Chief Executive Jukka Jaamaa said the company was
seeking to reorganise its production in Finland and might cut up
to 120 jobs. The company is also considering transferring some
of its production to Asia.
"The centre of the production will remain in Finland,"
Hawkins said.
Jaamaa said the company's net sales would fall this year
from last year's 193 million euros, though he saw sales growing
again in 2012.
"We have new customers for wind power gear and binding
orders for the second half of next year," Jaamaa said.
Clyde Blowers already owns David Brown Gear Systems, which
also makes industrial gear and drive systems. CEO Jaamaa said
the companies will seek synergies, although there are no plans
to merge the two yet.
The Finnish company supplies equipment for turbine makers
such as Vestas Wind Systems, REpower and
General Electric, as well as various Indian
manufacturers.
Its competitors include Winergy, owned by Siemens,
as well as Hansen Transmission and Bosch Rexroth, part
of Germany's Robert Bosch.
($1 = 0.734 Euros)
