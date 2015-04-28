HELSINKI, April 28 Finnish military said on Tuesday it fired underwater depth charges as a warning against a possible submarine in waters near Helsinki.

The navy said it noticed an underwater target on Monday and again on Tuesday morning, and fired some warning bombs. It added that it was investigating the incident.

Defence minister Carl Haglund told Finnish media that the target could have been a submarine, and that it has likely left the area.

(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)