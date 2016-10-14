Oct 14 Skywatchers in northern Finland have been treated to several stunning aurora displays of green lights dancing in the sky over the town of Rovaniemi this month.

The light shows, the result of collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere, were filmed over several days by travel magazine All About Lapland.

The phenomenon is known as aurora borealis, or the Northern Lights, in the northern hemisphere and as aurora australis, or the Southern Lights, in the southern hemisphere.

