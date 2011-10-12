PARIS Oct 12 Areva still expects to load nuclear fuel at Finnish nuclear power plant Olkiluoto 3 by the end of next year, Chief Executive Luc Oursel told reporters after a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

The exact timing will depend on authorisation that Areva expects to receive from Finnish utility Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) and Finland's nuclear safety authority.

Oursel said he was "surprised" after TVO said earlier on Wednesday that delayed construction works at Olkiluoto 3 may further push back the start of regular operations until 2014.

"We are at this moment working with them on the details of the schedule," Oursel said. "I am surprised by this premature statement that doesn't correspond to the spirit of partnership and cooperation that I wish to see on this construction site." (Reporting by Marie Maitre; Editing by James Regan)