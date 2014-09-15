* Government rejects TVO's permit extension for Olkiluoto 4
reactor
* TVO to consider next step
* Government conditionally backs Finnish-Russian Fennovoima
plant
* Greens threaten to resign from coalition
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, Sept 15 Finland's economy minister has
rejected an application from power utility Teollisuuden Voima
(TVO) to extend the permit for a new nuclear reactor in the west
of the country, throwing the project into doubt.
Minister Jan Vapaavuori instead conditionally backed another
nuclear project, Finnish-Russian company Fennovoima's plan to
build a new plant in Pyhajoki, in northern Finland, in a move
that is likely to mean the country's five-party government will
lose a small coalition partner, the Greens.
Finland had approved both new reactors in 2010 as part of
efforts to increase its self-sufficiency in power generation and
reduce electricity prices, but the projects have both since
faced troubles, prompting reviews of their permits.
TVO had requested a five-year extension to the Olkiluoto 4
reactor project because it was dealing with delays and overruns
at its predecessor, Olkiluoto 3, and it did not want to build
two projects worth billions of euros at the same time.
Olkiluoto 3, built by an Areva-Siemens
consortium and set to be the country's fifth reactor, is not
expected to come onstream until late 2018 - almost a decade
later than originally planned.
"Due to the uncertainties regarding Olkiluoto 3, it is
impossible to evaluate whether TVO could proceed with the
project (Olkiluoto 4) even with an extended schedule," economy
minister Vapaavuori said.
TVO, whose biggest owners include paper companies
UPM-Kymmene and Stora Enso as well as
utility Fortum, said it was surprised and
disappointed. It is still allowed to submit the construction
plan for the Olkiluoto 4 to the government by next summer.
"We will have to evaluate this situation now, this was a
very surprising decision... This is volatile energy politics
and, from the economy perspective, a strange move to dismiss an
investment of billions of euros," said Lauri Virkkunen, the
chief executive of Pohjolan Voima, which represents 60 percent
of TVO's ownership.
NOD FOR RUSSIAN COOPERATION
Meanwhile Vapaavuori backed the general permit for the
northern plant planned by Fennovoima, which will be 34 percent
owned by Rosatom, Russia's state-owned nuclear energy
corporation. However, he said the consortium must first attract
new local investment to get indigenous ownership up to at least
60 percent from 50 percent currently before it can get the
go-ahead for the plant's construction.
Fennovoima has struggled to find new investors to replace
several withdrawals, and the Ukraine crisis has weakened the
general mood in Finland towards collaborating on such a project
with Russia.
"Politically, this is not the best moment for dealing with
this issue ... But we will make decisions when the issues are on
table, not when the time is politically most comfortable,"
Vapaavuori said.
The Green Party responded by saying it will exit the
coalition if a government meeting on Thursday officially
proposes that parliament should approve Fennovoima's permit.
Right-leaning Prime Minister Alexander Stubb told Finnish
media it was likely Fennovoima's general permit will be
supported by the government.
Should the Greens leave, the coalition would still have a
small majority in parliament. Finland's next general election
will be held in April, and the exit is not expected to cause too
much damage, politically.
Last year Finland's existing four nuclear plants produced
some 22 terawatt-hours of power, about a quarter of the
country's overall electrical energy consumption.
"In the worst case, it could be that neither project
(Olkiluoto 4 or Fennovoima) will proceed ... In that case, the
next government must evaluate what to do with the energy
policy," Vapaavuori said.
(Editing by Mark Potter and Greg Mahlich)