HELSINKI, Sept 21 Finland's supreme administrative court overruled appeals over a nuclear reactor project by Fennovoima, clearing the way for the nuclear power consortium to announce a new site.

Fennovoima, led by German utility E.ON's (EONGn.DE) Finnish subsidiary, said on Wednesday it will announce the new site in a few weeks following the court decision.

The two candidate sites, Pyhajoki and Simo, are both in northern Finland.

The Finnish parliament voted in July 2010 to back the building of two new nuclear rectors by Fennovoima and utility Teollisuuden Voima (TVO), raising Finland's total number to seven.

(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)