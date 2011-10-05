HELSINKI Oct 5 Finnish nuclear power consortium Fennovoima said it will build a nuclear reactor in Pyhajoki in northern Finland, pushing ahead with a pursuit for cheap and reliable electricity despite the disaster in Fukushima, Japan.

The reactor aims to provide energy to Fennovoima shareholders including stainless steel maker Outokumpu , retailer Kesko , and the local subsidiaries of Swedish metals firm Boliden .

The Finnish subsidiary of German utility E.ON (EONGn.DE) has a 34 percent stake in Fennovoima. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)