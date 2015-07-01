By Nerijus Adomaitis and Anna Ercanbrack
| OSLO/HELSINKI, July 1
project to build a Russian-design nuclear reactor in Finland
faces government scrutiny over links to Russia and ability to
raise capital.
Finnish consortium Fennovoima submitted an application on
Tuesday to build a 1,200 megawatt nuclear reactor supplied by
Russia's state-owned Rosatom, which also has a 34 percent stake
in the 6 billion euro ($6.7 billion) project.
Croatian energy company Migrit Solarna Energija stepped in
at the last minute to acquire a 9 percent stake to satisfy EU
requirements that Finnish or EU investors hold at least 60
percent in the project.
Finland's Economy Minister Olli Rehn, a former European
Commissioner, said on Tuesday he had learned about the Croatian
company only one day before and the ministry needed time to
investigate whether the ownership threshold was being met.
The ministry has asked Fennovoima to provide additional
information about the owners of the Croatian company, adding
that the investigation can take several weeks.
Fennovoima and Migrit Energija, a Zagreb-registered parent
company of Migrit Solarna Energija, has not returned Reuters'
requests for comment, and there is little public information
available.
The Croatian company registry showed Migrit Solarna Energija
had a share capital of 21,000 Croatian kuna ($3,075.89), while
its parent company Migrit Energija has 200,000 kuna.
According to the company register, Migrit Energija has two
people in charge: Grigory Edel, who became its director in March
this year, and Maxim Soloshchanskiy, who lives in London.
Croatian business daily Poslovni Dnevnik reported in 2012
that Migrit Energija was founded by Russian owners and named
Mikhail Zhukov as its director.
An internet domain registry showed Migrit Energija website www.migrit-energija.com
was registered by a person called Mikhail Zhukov in 2012.
Migrit Energija says on its website it has already received
approval from the Finnish authorities to participate in the
project, a statement denied by officials in Helsinki.
"The investment value is 158.5 million euros, and it will
come from financial institutions," it said.
This is much less than a 9 percent stake in the Fennovoima
project, estimated to cost 6 billion euros, would be, and it
remains unclear how a small company can raise the capital
needed.
"There is no way that a regular business bank would provide
loans of this scale to a tiny company like Migrit," said
Veli-Pekka Tynkkynen, professor of Russian energy policy at the
University of Helsinki.
Still, the government will not rush a decision which could
kill Rosatom's plans to sell its reactor in Finland.
"This is a challenging situation for the Finnish government,
because in a way Russia is testing Finland's loyalty," Tynkkynen
said.
Officials at the Economy Ministry said Fennovoima will have
to start the application process from scratch if Migrit fails to
meet the requirements.
($1 = 0.8993 euros)
($1 = 6.8273 kuna)
(Additional reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Nina
Chestney and William Hardy)