HELSINKI, April 14 Finnish utility Teollisuuden
Voima (TVO) has applied for an operating licence for its
much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor, saying it is on track
to start production in late 2018.
"This is a significant milestone. The project is moving from
installations to tests," project manager Jouni Silvennoinen said
in a statement on Thursday.
It was originally due to start operation in 2009, and TVO
has traded blame for the delay with the plant's supplier
consortium Areva-Siemens , with both
demanding billions of euros from each other in an ongoing
arbitration at the International Chamber of Commerce.
