HELSINKI, April 14 Finland's Teollisuuden Voima
(TVO) applied for an operating licence for the Olkiluoto 3
nuclear reactor on Thursday, taking aim at a 2018 start-up, nine
years later than planned.
"This (application) is a significant milestone. The project
is moving from installations to tests," project director Jouni
Silvennoinen told a news conference.
The country's fifth plant has been delayed due to problems
in construction and planning and has sparked a dispute between
TVO and supplier Areva-Siemens .
TVO is seeking 2.6 billion euros ($2.93 billion) from the
Franco-German consortium over the delays in an arbitration filed
with the International Chamber of Commerce. Areva-Siemens has
filed a 3.5 billion euro counter-claim.
Both sides declined to comment on Thursday on the project's
costs or the arbitration process. French Economy Minister
Emmanuel Macron recently said he hoped the conflict would be
settled by April.
The dispute has wider significance in France where
state-controlled utility EDF is planning to take over
reactor builder Areva but does not want to be responsible for
Olkiluoto claims.
Areva-Siemens' turnkey contract for building the reactor has
a price tag of 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) yet costs are
estimated to have ballooned to around 9 billion euros.
TVO's owners include Finnish utility Fortum and
paper companies UPM and Stora Enso.
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell and Jussi Rosendahl; editing by
Alexander Smith and Jason Neely)