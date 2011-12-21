* Olkiluoto start-up originally planned for 2009

* TVO, Areva-Siemens blame each other for repeated delays (Adds background on reactor)

HELSINKI Dec 21 Finland's Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor will not be ready for electricity production until August 2014, utility Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said on Wednesday, confirming the latest delay for the controversial reactor site.

The 1,600 megawatt Olkiluoto 3 plant, Finland's fifth nuclear reactor, was originally scheduled to start operations in 2009 but has been hit by repeated delays.

TVO warned in October that construction delays may push back operations to 2014, blaming its supplier consortium Areva Siemens .

TVO and Areva Siemens blame each other for the delays and higher-than-planned costs. They have taken their dispute over payments to the International Chamber of Commerce.

The reactor is the first of its kind, with a double containment building, a compartment isolating the molten core, six back-up diesel generators and four back-up cooling systems which Areva says would have withstood the earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan's Fukushima plant in March.

TVO and Finnish nuclear consortium Fennovoima are planning to build Finland's sixth and the seventh reactors in the next decade and are expected to choose new contractors in the coming years. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)