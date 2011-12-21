HELSINKI Dec 21 Finland's Olkiluoto 3
nuclear reactor will be ready for electricity production in
August 2014, utility Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said on Wednesday,
citing information from its supplier consortium Areva Siemens
.
The 1,600 megawatt Olkiluoto 3 plant, Finland's fifth
nuclear reactor, was originally scheduled to start operations in
2009 but delays and soaring costs meant TVO has had to
repeatedly push back its start date.
TVO and Areva Siemens blame each other for the delays and
higher-than-planned costs.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)